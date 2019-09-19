Tunisia's ex-President Ben Ali dies at 83

2019/09/19 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Former Tunisian President Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali died in exile in Saudi Arabia after
a conflict with the disease, Tunisian media reported on Thursday.That the former president of Tunisia
died Tunisian president at the age of 83 in Saudi Arabia, according to Mosaïque FM website.His lawyer, Mounir Ben Salha confirmed on September 12 that Ben
Ali had suffered a health crisis that obliged him to be admitted to the
hospital.At that time the lawyer told Tunisian Radio Mosaic FM "In response
to the news that President Ben Ali is sick, he is indeed sick and hospitalized
in a health crisis".Ben Ali, born on September 3, 1936. He served as President of Tunisia from
November 7, 1987 to January 14, 2011. Ben Ali is the second President of Tunisia
since its independence from France in 1956 after Habib Bourguiba.
Bourguiba appointed Ben Ali as Prime Minister. A month after later
in November 1987 in a bloodless coup, it was declared that President Bourguiba
was incapable of assuming the presidency.
He was re-elected by an overwhelming majority in all presidential
elections, the latest of which was on 25 October 2009.
