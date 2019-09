Tunisia's ex-President Ben Ali dies at 83

2019/09/19 | 19:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Former Tunisian President Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali died in exile in Saudi Arabia aftera conflict with the disease, Tunisian media reported on Thursday.That the former president of Tunisiadied Tunisian president at the age of 83 in Saudi Arabia, according to Mosaïque FM website.His lawyer, Mounir Ben Salha confirmed on September 12 that BenAli had suffered a health crisis that obliged him to be admitted to thehospital.At that time the lawyer told Tunisian Radio Mosaic FM "In responseto the news that President Ben Ali is sick, he is indeed sick and hospitalizedin a health crisis".Ben Ali, born on September 3, 1936. He served as President of Tunisia fromNovember 7, 1987 to January 14, 2011. Ben Ali is the second President of Tunisiasince its independence from France in 1956 after Habib Bourguiba.Bourguiba appointed Ben Ali as Prime Minister. A month after laterin November 1987 in a bloodless coup, it was declared that President Bourguibawas incapable of assuming the presidency.He was re-elected by an overwhelming majority in all presidentialelections, the latest of which was on 25 October 2009.