Kurdistan salaries to be released after audit completion, confirms deputy PM Talabani

2024-08-11 21:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Deputy Prime Minister QubadTalabani confirmed on Sunday that the salaries of the Region's employees willbe sent from Baghdad once the Federal Board of Supreme Audit completes theverification of the employee lists.

During the opening ceremony of the Farouq tunnelin Al-Sulaymaniyah, Talabani stated, "The verification process of theemployee salary lists is not yet complete. Once it is finalized, the lists willbe sent to the Ministry of Finance for the disbursement of salaries, which willthen be transferred to the Kurdistan Region for distribution."

Regarding the incident in Qaradagh last Friday,where a clash between security forces and armed militants resulted in the deathof two security personnel, Talabani affirmed, "Our security forces arecommitted to protecting the Kurdistan Region, and what happened in Qaradagh wasan act of terrorism."