Fires raging in Kurdish Regions amid ongoing clashes

2024-08-11 23:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Fires fueled by ongoing clashesbetween Turkish forces and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) have been burninguncontrollably for a week in Duhok governorate, causing severe damage andraising concerns about further spread.

Witnesses from the Berikari area in northernDuhok reported that the fires, which began around the villages of Derishi andReziki, have inflicted significant damage on local farmlands.

"The ongoing clashes between Turkish troopsand PKK fighters have exacerbated the situation, making it difficult to containthe flames."

A resident of Raziki village described the firesas "still out of control" and moving towards the Bêy valley. Theblaze has also spread to other towns in the Nahili and Berwari Bala regions.

In a separate incident, the Kurdistan Region'sForestry and Environment Police Directorate reported a major fire in Al-Sulaymaniyahthat destroyed over 500 dunams of forests and farmland in the Mawat district,along with 40 dunams of gardens and trees.

The directorate stated that extensive damage hadoccurred, and firefighting teams were working to control the blaze.