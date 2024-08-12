2024-08-12 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Brazilian exports of chicken meat to Iraq have more than doubled. Considering all products, including fresh and processed, Brazil shipped a total of 15.3 thousand tons to Iraq in July. According to the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA), this represents an increase of 118.6 percent on the same month last year. (Source: […]

The post Brazilian Exports of Chicken to Iraq more than Double first appeared on Iraq Business News.