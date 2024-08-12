Iraq News Now

Basrah crude prices dip slightly with Global oil price stability

2024-08-12 11:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basrah crude oil decreased despite a stability in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude edged lower by $0.14 to $73.60, while Basrah Medium also rose by $0.14 to $76.77.

Global oil prices remained stable, maintaining most of their gains from the previous week, which had exceeded three percent. This stability was supported by geopolitical tensions and better-than-expected economic data.

Brent crude futures increased by 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $78.56 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 29 cents, or 0.4%, reaching $75.52 as of 0017 GMT.

