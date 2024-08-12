Iraq News Now

Gold prices remain stable in Baghdad and Erbil for second consecutive day

2024-08-12 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 516,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 512,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 486,000 IQD, with a buying price of 482,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 520,000 and 530,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 490,000 and 500,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 588,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 515,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 440,000 IQD.

