EIA: Iraq's oil exports to US exceed 6 million barrels in July

Shafaq News/ Iraq exported over six million barrels of crude oil to the United States in July, marking an increase from the previous month, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Monday.

According to the EIA data, Iraq's oil exports to the US reached 6.967 million barrels in July, averaging 169,000 barrels per day (bpd). This represents an increase from June, when exports totaled 5.425 million barrels, averaging 136,000 bpd.

The EIA showed that Iraq's export levels fluctuated throughout July. During the first week, Iraq exported an average of 237,000 bpd, followed by 79,000 bpd in the second week. In the third week, exports surged to 314,000 bpd before dropping to 207,000 bpd in the fourth week.

Notably, Iraq ranked fifth among the largest oil exporters to the US in July, following Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia, according to the EIA.