Saudi Arabia informs UN it will response to Aramco attack

2019/09/19 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Saudi Arabia has sent two letters to the UN Security Council,
stressing that it is dealing with what it described as a "systematic
terrorist attack" on two Aramco facilities, and will take the necessary
response procedures in accordance with international law.One letter was addressed to the Secretary-General of the United
Nations, Antonio Guterres, and the other to the President of the Security
Council, the Permanent Representative of Russia, Vassily Nebenzia, and to the members of the
Security Council."We are dealing with an organized terrorist attack,"
Riyadh said in the letters. "All indications are that the weapons used in
the attack on Aramco are Iranian."The kingdom called on the United Nations and international experts
to participate in the investigation into the attack on the facilities of Abqaiq
and Khurais of "Aramco" last Saturday.The Houthi group Ansar Allah claimed the
attack, but the Saudi defense ministry on Wednesday presented remnants it said
belonged to Iranian drones and cruise missiles used in the attack, saying it
was "undeniable" evidence of Iranian aggression.
