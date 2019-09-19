Home › Baghdad Post › Saudi Arabia informs UN it will response to Aramco attack

Saudi Arabia informs UN it will response to Aramco attack

2019/09/19 | 23:25



Saudi Arabia has sent two letters to the UN Security Council,stressing that it is dealing with what it described as a "systematicterrorist attack" on two Aramco facilities, and will take the necessaryresponse procedures in accordance with international law.One letter was addressed to the Secretary-General of the UnitedNations, Antonio Guterres, and the other to the President of the SecurityCouncil, the Permanent Representative of Russia, Vassily Nebenzia, and to the members of theSecurity Council."We are dealing with an organized terrorist attack,"Riyadh said in the letters. "All indications are that the weapons used inthe attack on Aramco are Iranian."The kingdom called on the United Nations and international expertsto participate in the investigation into the attack on the facilities of Abqaiqand Khurais of "Aramco" last Saturday.The Houthi group Ansar Allah claimed theattack, but the Saudi defense ministry on Wednesday presented remnants it saidbelonged to Iranian drones and cruise missiles used in the attack, saying itwas "undeniable" evidence of Iranian aggression.