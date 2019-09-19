عربي | كوردى


Saudi Arabia informs UN it will response to Aramco attack

2019/09/19 | 23:25
Saudi Arabia has sent two letters to the UN Security Council,

stressing that it is dealing with what it described as a "systematic

terrorist attack" on two Aramco facilities, and will take the necessary

response procedures in accordance with international law.One letter was addressed to the Secretary-General of the United

Nations, Antonio Guterres, and the other to the President of the Security

Council, the Permanent Representative of Russia, Vassily Nebenzia, and to the members of the

Security Council."We are dealing with an organized terrorist attack,"

Riyadh said in the letters. "All indications are that the weapons used in

the attack on Aramco are Iranian."The kingdom called on the United Nations and international experts

to participate in the investigation into the attack on the facilities of Abqaiq

and Khurais of "Aramco" last Saturday.The Houthi group Ansar Allah claimed the

attack, but the Saudi defense ministry on Wednesday presented remnants it said

belonged to Iranian drones and cruise missiles used in the attack, saying it

was "undeniable" evidence of Iranian aggression.



