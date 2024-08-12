"Hathalyoum" Leads in Iraqi News Portals Rankings

2024-08-12 14:07:06 - Source: Hathalyoum

Hathalyoum.net achieved remarkable success in July 2024, leading the rankings of Iraqi news portals according to global and local metrics. Based on the Global Rank:

Hathalyoum.net ranked #73,898 worldwide, compared to faceiraq.org at #663,431 and nahrain.com at #172,919.

In Iraq, Hathalyoum.net secured the #281 position, while faceiraq.org ranked #3,897 and nahrain.com ranked #778.

In the News and Media industry, Hathalyoum.net held the #5,342 spot, compared to faceiraq.org at #27,779 and nahrain.com at #10,242.

Regarding Traffic & Engagement:

Hathalyoum.net recorded 587,653 global visits, compared to 66,514 for faceiraq.org and 422,697 for nahrain.com.

In terms of device distribution, 88.9% of Hathalyoum.net's visits were from mobile devices, while faceiraq.org had 82.2%, and nahrain.com had 89.5%.

As for Engagement:

The average visit duration on Hathalyoum.net was approximately 00:02:10, with 6.72 pages per visit and a bounce rate of 34.08%.

In comparison, faceiraq.org had an average visit duration of around 00:03:47, with 2.19 pages per visit and a bounce rate of 47.37%.

Nahrain.com, on the other hand, achieved an average visit duration of 00:00:24, with 1.89 pages per visit and a bounce rate of 16.3%.

These figures underscore the leadership position that Hathalyoum.net has established in both the Iraqi and global media landscapes.