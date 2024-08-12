CBI auctions +$265 million in forex on Monday

2024-08-12 15:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar surpassed $265million in the currency auction.

According toan official statement by the Bank, the CBI sold $265,603,629 during today'sauction.

The Bankcovered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar fordocumentary credits, international settlements of electronic cards, and foreigntransfers, while the rate stood at 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

The majorityof dollar sales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form oftransfers and credits, amounting to $253,353,629, representing a 95% increasecompared to cash sales, which amounted to $12,250,000.

One Bankpurchased cash dollars, while 16 fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.

The totalnumber of exchange and brokerage companies participating in the auction was 12.