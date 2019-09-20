عربي | كوردى


Saudi Arabia becomes member in IAEA's Board of Governors

2019/09/20 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) won a membership in the Board of Governors of the

International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA on Thursday.

This comes during the 63rd Annual Regular

Session of the IAEA General Conference is being held from 16 to 20 September

2019 at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) in

Vienna, Austria.

President of King Abdullah City for Atomic and

Renewable Energy Dr. Khalid bin Saleh Al-Sultan headed the Saudi delegation participating

in the IAEA conference.

Al-Sultan explained that the KSA membership in the

IAEA's Board of Governors confirms the appreciation of the international

community for the Kingdom's efforts in the field of nuclear security and

peaceful uses of atomic energy.The

Board is one of the two policy-making bodies of the IAEA, along with the annual

General Conference of IAEA Member States.The

Board examines and makes recommendations to the General Conference on the

IAEA's financial statements, program and budget. It considers applications for

membership, approves safeguards agreements and the publication of the IAEA's

safety standards. It also appoints the Director General of the IAEA, with the

approval of the General Conference.The

Board generally meets five times per year: in March and June, twice in

September (before and after the General Conference) and in November.

