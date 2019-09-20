Home › Baghdad Post › Saudi Arabia becomes member in IAEA's Board of Governors

Saudi Arabia becomes member in IAEA's Board of Governors

2019/09/20 | 00:00



Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) won a membership in the Board of Governors of the



International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA on Thursday.



This comes during the 63rd Annual Regular



Session of the IAEA General Conference is being held from 16 to 20 September



2019 at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) in



Vienna, Austria.



President of King Abdullah City for Atomic and



Renewable Energy Dr. Khalid bin Saleh Al-Sultan headed the Saudi delegation participating



in the IAEA conference.



Al-Sultan explained that the KSA membership in the



IAEA's Board of Governors confirms the appreciation of the international



community for the Kingdom's efforts in the field of nuclear security and



peaceful uses of atomic energy.The



Board is one of the two policy-making bodies of the IAEA, along with the annual



General Conference of IAEA Member States.The



Board examines and makes recommendations to the General Conference on the



IAEA's financial statements, program and budget. It considers applications for



membership, approves safeguards agreements and the publication of the IAEA's



safety standards. It also appoints the Director General of the IAEA, with the



approval of the General Conference.The



Board generally meets five times per year: in March and June, twice in



September (before and after the General Conference) and in November.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- TheKingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) won a membership in the Board of Governors of theInternational Atomic Energy Agency IAEA on Thursday.This comes during the 63rd Annual RegularSession of the IAEA General Conference is being held from 16 to 20 September2019 at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) inVienna, Austria.President of King Abdullah City for Atomic andRenewable Energy Dr. Khalid bin Saleh Al-Sultan headed the Saudi delegation participatingin the IAEA conference.Al-Sultan explained that the KSA membership in theIAEA's Board of Governors confirms the appreciation of the internationalcommunity for the Kingdom's efforts in the field of nuclear security andpeaceful uses of atomic energy.TheBoard is one of the two policy-making bodies of the IAEA, along with the annualGeneral Conference of IAEA Member States.TheBoard examines and makes recommendations to the General Conference on theIAEA's financial statements, program and budget. It considers applications formembership, approves safeguards agreements and the publication of the IAEA'ssafety standards. It also appoints the Director General of the IAEA, with theapproval of the General Conference.TheBoard generally meets five times per year: in March and June, twice inSeptember (before and after the General Conference) and in November.