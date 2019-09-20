Saudi Arabia becomes member in IAEA's Board of Governors

2019/09/20 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) won a membership in the Board of Governors of the
International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA on Thursday.
This comes during the 63rd Annual Regular
Session of the IAEA General Conference is being held from 16 to 20 September
2019 at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) in
Vienna, Austria.
President of King Abdullah City for Atomic and
Renewable Energy Dr. Khalid bin Saleh Al-Sultan headed the Saudi delegation participating
in the IAEA conference.
Al-Sultan explained that the KSA membership in the
IAEA's Board of Governors confirms the appreciation of the international
community for the Kingdom's efforts in the field of nuclear security and
peaceful uses of atomic energy.The
Board is one of the two policy-making bodies of the IAEA, along with the annual
General Conference of IAEA Member States.The
Board examines and makes recommendations to the General Conference on the
IAEA's financial statements, program and budget. It considers applications for
membership, approves safeguards agreements and the publication of the IAEA's
safety standards. It also appoints the Director General of the IAEA, with the
approval of the General Conference.The
Board generally meets five times per year: in March and June, twice in
September (before and after the General Conference) and in November.
