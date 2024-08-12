KDP rejects Kirkuk local government as unlawful

2024-08-12 16:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), led by Masoud Barzani, announced itsrejection of the newly formed local government in Kirkuk on Monday, labelingthe process that led to its creation as "illegal" and fraught withissues.

KDPspokesperson Mahmoud Mohammed criticized the formation of the local government,stating that "the results of the recent elections in Kirkuk failed toreflect the true will of its residents…the situation in the governorate isexceptional and requires an exceptional solution to ensure the prosperity,stability, and well-being of its people."

Explainingthe Party's position regarding Saturday's meeting at al-Rashid Hotel in Baghdadwithout the full participation of all parties, including Turkmen and some Arabrepresentatives, and the appointments of Rebwar Taha as a governor, andMohammed Ibrahim Hafez as the chairman, Mohammed said, this step is"illegal and problematic."

"Previousnegotiations had aimed to establish a solution based on national consensus,with President Barzani advocating for a Kurdish, neutral governor acceptable toall parties."

Mohammedrevealed that while legal quorum was met, Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaal-Sudani's mediation efforts were undermined by the boycott of major blocs.

Kirkukremains one of Iraq's most politically and ethnically complex governorates,known for its diverse population, including Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen, and aChristian minority. This diversity has historically complicated local electionsand political agreements.

Thegovernorate's strategic location and vast oil resources add to itssignificance, making it a point of contention between the Iraqi government andthe Kurdistan Region. The latest local elections, held on December 18, 2023,included Kirkuk after a political agreement, resulting in the election of 16council members. The process was marked by disagreements over the governor andcouncil chairperson, further complicating the governance of the region.