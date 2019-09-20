عربي | كوردى


US issues visas for Iran's Rouhani, Zarif to attend UNGA summit

2019/09/20 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States issued a

visa for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to

attend 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Tension

between the U.S. and Iran has escalated with the weekend attack on oil

installations in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi

Arabia said Wednesday that the attack by drones and cruise missiles on the

heart of the kingdom’s oil industry was “unquestionably sponsored by Iran,” but

did not directly accuse Tehran of launching the assault.

Iran,

which has denied being involved, said it will retaliate “immediately” if it is

targeted in response.

The

U.N. has been floated as a possible place for a meeting between Trump and

Rouhani, but U.S. officials and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

have said direct talks are not planned.

