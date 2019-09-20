Home › Baghdad Post › US issues visas for Iran's Rouhani, Zarif to attend UNGA summit

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The United States issued avisa for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Foreign Minister Javad Zarif toattend 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).Tensionbetween the U.S. and Iran has escalated with the weekend attack on oilinstallations in Saudi Arabia.SaudiArabia said Wednesday that the attack by drones and cruise missiles on theheart of the kingdom’s oil industry was “unquestionably sponsored by Iran,” butdid not directly accuse Tehran of launching the assault.Iran,which has denied being involved, said it will retaliate “immediately” if it istargeted in response.TheU.N. has been floated as a possible place for a meeting between Trump andRouhani, but U.S. officials and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameneihave said direct talks are not planned.