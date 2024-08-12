International Youth Day: 63% of Iraq's population has only hope to celebrate amid economic despair

2024-08-12 21:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ As the world marksInternational Youth Day on Monday, celebrating the potential of young people,Iraq's youth found little to cheer about. Beset by unemployment, poverty, and apervasive sense of neglect, the country's young population, which constitutesover 60% of the citizens, grapples with a desire to set roots somewhere else.

Experts warn that the direconditions, exacerbated by rampant drug use, militia influence, and uncheckedgun violence, pose a significant threat to Iraq's stability unless urgentlyaddressed.

Hard To Follow Dreams

"Iraqi youth are economicallyincapacitated from achieving their dreams," said Hussein Sajjad, an18-year-old from Karbala. "Jobs are scarce in both public and privatesectors, a crisis affecting even university graduates, including medicalprofessionals."

The private sector, Sajjad toldShafaq News Agency, is largely dormant, with factories shuttered and foreignworkers dominating the limited job market. "It's impossible to envision adecent life, marriage, or family under these circumstances," he added.

"Iraq is a young country. Atleast 64% of its entire population are younger than 30," said Mustafaal-Qashaami, head of the Peers Organization for Youth Development. "Andsomehow, this entire population is marginalized. Universities churn outgraduates annually, but the job market remains barren."

The mismatch between education andemployment opportunities, coupled with the broader economic and securitychallenges, has left Iraq's youth feeling disillusioned and excluded, theexpert said. "Their discontent has often manifested in street protests,demanding better living conditions and opportunities."

Firefighting Approach

Al-Qashaami accused the successiveIraqi governments of employing the "firefighting" approach, offeringtemporary contracts to young people rather than long-term solutions.

"Thousands of young people signcontracts lasting only three to four years, often for meager wages, hoping foreventual permanent employment. Some even accept unpaid work," al-Qashaamisaid.

The lack of sustainable jobopportunities, coupled with the aftermath of sectarian violence and the waragainst Islamic State, has created a fertile ground for extremism, he warned."The absence of long-term programs to integrate these youth and providethem with sustainable opportunities has contributed to the problem."

Flame And Fire

Iraqi youth are a "flame"facing a bleak future due to government failures and a lack of opportunities,according to human rights defender Sarah Jassim.

"The young person in Iraq islike fuel burning every day," Jassim said. Despite government initiativestargeting youth, she argued that these efforts fall short of addressing theroot causes of the crisis.

"The gap that has been leftcannot be filled by simple initiatives," Jassim said. She criticized theeducation system for failing to align curricula with job market demands,leading to high unemployment rates among graduates.

Unemployment, drugs, militias, andgun violence pose a serious threat to Iraq's stability, Jassim warned."These are factors that destroy society if not addressed quickly andsustainably," she said.

Calling for urgent action, Jassimappealed to international organizations to prioritize youth in theirdevelopment projects. "Youth are an important part of the development ofsocieties," she said.

Killing Young Dreams

Economic researcher Ahmed Eid hasaccused successive Iraqi governments of "killing the dreams of theyouth" through neglect and policies that have pushed many into a downwardspiral of drug use and extremism.

"Iraqi youth have beensubjected to the harshest forms of marginalization, neglect, anddeprivation," Eid told Shafaq News agency. "The lack of opportunitiesfor advancement, coupled with the absence of sustainable development, has ledmany to join armed militias or organized criminal groups."

Eid pointed to the high rates ofunemployment and poverty in Iraq, arguing that these issues have beenexacerbated by foreign interference and the actions of powerful domesticfactions. "In the midst of growing unemployment and poverty, Iraqi youth havebeen caught in the crossfire of regional conflicts," he said.

The researcher also highlighted therole of armed militias and political factions in undermining Iraq's stabilityand hindering economic development. "These groups, which often operateabove the law, have a vested interest in keeping Iraq weak and dependent onforeign powers."

To address the crisis, Eid called onthe Iraqi government to prioritize economic development and job creation."The government must invest in education and training to equip youngpeople with the skills they need to succeed in the workforce," he said.