Lebanon exhibits drones used in Israeli attack
2019/09/20 | 03:25
Lebanon's defense

minister on Thursday exhibited two drones he said Israel had sent last month

into a Beirut bastion of the Shiite militant group Hezbollah.



Elias Bou Saab

displayed a pair of drones -- one intact and the remains of the other -- and

used slides to give a detailed account of the alleged Israeli operation,

according to AFP.



He said the

devices were "advanced military production" and even listed the name

and address of one Israeli company he said made some of the components.



The August 25

drone incident in Beirut, which came a day after Israeli strikes targeted

Hezbollah operatives in Syria, drastically raised tensions in the region.

Lebanon's

government and Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah both described the apparently

botched operation as an act of aggression.





