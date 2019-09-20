Lebanon exhibits drones used in Israeli attack

2019/09/20 | 03:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Lebanon's defense
minister on Thursday exhibited two drones he said Israel had sent last month
into a Beirut bastion of the Shiite militant group Hezbollah.
Elias Bou Saab
displayed a pair of drones -- one intact and the remains of the other -- and
used slides to give a detailed account of the alleged Israeli operation,
according to AFP.
He said the
devices were "advanced military production" and even listed the name
and address of one Israeli company he said made some of the components.
The August 25
drone incident in Beirut, which came a day after Israeli strikes targeted
Hezbollah operatives in Syria, drastically raised tensions in the region.
Lebanon's
government and Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah both described the apparently
botched operation as an act of aggression.
