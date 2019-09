Lebanon exhibits drones used in Israeli attack

2019/09/20 | 03:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Lebanon's defenseminister on Thursday exhibited two drones he said Israel had sent last monthinto a Beirut bastion of the Shiite militant group Hezbollah.Elias Bou Saabdisplayed a pair of drones -- one intact and the remains of the other -- andused slides to give a detailed account of the alleged Israeli operation,according to AFP.He said thedevices were "advanced military production" and even listed the nameand address of one Israeli company he said made some of the components.The August 25drone incident in Beirut, which came a day after Israeli strikes targetedHezbollah operatives in Syria, drastically raised tensions in the region.Lebanon'sgovernment and Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah both described the apparentlybotched operation as an act of aggression.