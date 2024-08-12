Wheat production in Iraq increased by 21% due to heavy rains

2024-08-12 23:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – With a 21 percent increase in production to 6.3 million tons in 2024, Iraq became self-sufficient in this important crop for the second year in a row. The director general of Iraq’s grain board, Haider Al-Garaawi, told Bloomberg that this year’s yield was significantly higher due to exceptional heavy rains and modern […]

