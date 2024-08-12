Iraq exports over 6 million barrels of oil to US in July

2024-08-12 23:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Monday that Iraq exported more than six million barrels of crude oil to the United States in July. Iraq’s exports of oil to the United States last July reached 6.96 million barrels, with an average of 169,000 barrels per day, representing an increase compared […]

