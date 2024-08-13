HRW urges Iraq to intensify mass grave exhumations

2024-08-13 11:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on the Iraqi government to accelerateefforts to exhume mass graves, stressing that thousands of victims of unlawfulkillings remain buried across the country. The organization highlighted theneed for justice and closure for families still searching for their loved ones.

Human RightsWatch said that Iraq is home to some of the world's largest mass graves, withan estimated 400,000 bodies buried. These graves hold the remains of victimsfrom various conflicts, including Saddam Hussein's genocide against the Kurdsin 1988 and the mass killings by ISIS between 2014 and 2017.

"Massgraves are painful reminders of the most violent chapters of Iraqi history, andexhuming them is crucial for allowing families of victims—and the nation—to getany hope of justice and heal from these wounds," said Sarah Sanbar, Iraqresearcher at Human Rights Watch.

The UnitedNations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL(UNITAD) has supported Iraq's Mass Graves Directorate in excavating 67 massgraves since its creation in 2017. However, the organization's mandate is setto expire in September 2024, after a one-year extension requested by the Iraqigovernment.

Human RightsWatch expressed concern over the impending end of UNITAD's mandate, warningthat Iraqi authorities might not have the capacity to continue the work. "Ourone hope as victims and survivors was UNITAD," a man whose family memberswere found in a mass grave south of Sinjar told Human Rights Watch. "Manythings are going to get worse when they leave."

Dhiaa KareemTaama, director general of Iraq's Department of Mass Graves Affairs and Protection,confirmed that 288 mass graves have been opened since 2003. But he emphasizedthat the lack of a unified national registry makes it difficult to determinehow many people remain buried.

Theorganization also highlighted the bureaucratic challenges families face inidentifying remains and obtaining death certificates, which are necessary forcompensation under Iraqi law. One man, whose relatives were found in a massgrave, said, "It has been five years, and until now we haven't had anynews from the Medico-Legal Directorate."

Human RightsWatch urged the Iraqi government to increase funding for exhumation efforts andimprove the capacity of the Mass Graves Directorate and Medico-LegalDirectorate. The organization emphasized the importance of ensuring justice andaccountability through thorough investigations and evidence collection.

"Exhumingall of Iraq's mass graves will require a serious and sustained commitment fromIraqi authorities, and it's one that must absolutely be be made," Sanbar said. "Healingthe wounds of the past won't be possible without it."