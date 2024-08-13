Basrah crude prices dip as global oil market declines

2024-08-13 11:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil pricesexperienced a slight decline on Tuesday, reflecting a downturn in global oilprices.

The price of Basrah Heavy crudedecreased by 9 cents to $73.45 per barrel. Basrah Medium crude prices also fellby 9 cents, reaching $76.34 per barrel.

Global benchmark Brent crude futuressettled higher at $82.30 a barrel, gaining $2.64, or 3.3%, while US West TexasIntermediate crude futures settled at $80.06 a barrel, up $3.22, or 4.2%.