CBI auctions +$287 million in forex on Tuesday

2024-08-13 15:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi CentralBank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar surpassed $287 million in the currencyauction on Tuesday.

According to an official statementby the Bank, the CBI sold $287,374,767 during today'sauction.

The Bank covered these transactionsat a base exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits, internationalsettlements of electronic cards, and foreign transfers, while the rate stood at1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

The majority of dollar sales weredirected towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfers andcredits, amounting to $276,764,767, representing a 96% increase compared tocash sales, which amounted to $10,610,000.

One Bank purchased cash dollars,while 15 fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.

The total number of exchange andbrokerage companies participating in the auction was 10 companies.