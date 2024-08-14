Iraq Maintains Public Sector Stake in Mixed-Ownership Companies

2024-08-14 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi government has decided to retain the state's shares in mixed-ownership companies, rejecting any sale of public sector stakes. The Cabinet said its decision on Tuesday was made to prevent losses to the public sector, as the true value of these companies is considered to be much higher than their current […]

