By John Lee. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mr. Fuad Hussein received a copy of the credentials of the new UAE Ambassador to Iraq Mr. Abdullah Matar Khamis Khalfan Al Mazrouei, at the Ministry's headquarters on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. The meeting dealt with bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance […]

