Basrah crude prices rise with global oil surge

2024-08-14 10:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Basrahcrude oil prices rose with the increase in global oil prices.

The price of Basrah Heavy crude rose$2.42 to $76.27 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude prices increased by $2.42to $79.27 per barrel.

Global benchmark Brent crude futuressettled higher at $82.30 a barrel, gaining $2.64, or 3.3%. US West TexasIntermediate crude futures settled at $80.06 a barrel, up $3.22, or 4.2%.