After 9-month deadlock, power struggle still paralyzes Iraqi Parliament Speaker election

2024-08-14 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi political factions are engaged in ongoing dialoguesand meetings to resolve the protracted issue of appointing a new Speaker of theParliament. This process has been stalled for over nine months after theremoval of Mohammed al-Halbousi from the position in November 2023.

The protracted delay has been a source of frustration among manystakeholders, who argue that a resolution is imperative for the effectivefunctioning of the Iraqi legislative body.

Political figures assert that the only viable solution is to amend theinternal regulations of the Parliament. This would involve reopeningnominations and replacing the previous candidates for the role of Speaker.However, this proposal faces significant resistance from the Coordination Frameworkand Sunni political groups.

Position Of The Shiite Component

Political analyst Hussein al-Sebawi has suggested that the Shiite blocis obstructing the election of a new Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament tomaintain control over the deputy speaker position." He noted that thisdelay became apparent after al-Halbousi's removal, with several laws enactedalong sectarian lines, including the Personal Status Law.

Al-Sebawi told Shafaq News Agency, "The constitution andconstitutional traditions indicate that the Speaker of the Parliament shouldcome from the Sunni component and be elected from within the Sunni bloc.However, there are obstacles, including attempts to fragment the Progress blocled by al-Halbousi, bribing some deputies, and causing others to change theirpositions, all aimed at hindering the election of a new Speaker."

He attributed the "conflict between al-Halbousi and theCoordination Framework" to "al-Halbousi's previous positions and hisalliance with Muqtada al-Sadr, or possibly external motivations aimed atexcluding al-Halbousi. Today, the issue seems to be more about excluding acomponent rather than a political figure. Since 2003, the CoordinationFramework and the Shiite coalition have sought to prevent a prominent Sunnileader with substantial support, preferring a subordinate who will implementtheir directives."

Al-Sebawi concluded that "the United States also plays a role inthis situation. As the leading power in Iraq, its influence extends to allpolitical matters. Without American approval, the Coordination Framework wouldnot have been able to impose its will in this manner. While Iran supports theCoordination Framework, it is not the primary power in Iraq; the Americanendorsement is crucial, which is contributing to the exclusion of the Sunni componentand various issues. There is a duality in American handling of the components,which has led to the current situation in Iraq."

In parallel with these issues, another debate has emerged around thenecessity to amend the Parliament's internal regulations.

"Necessity" To Amend Parliament's Internal Regulations

The ongoing political dispute in Iraq revolves around amending Paragraph3 of Article 12 of the Parliament's internal regulations, which pertains to theelection of the Speaker. The current provision states that "if theposition of Speaker or any of the deputies becomes vacant for any reason, theParliament must elect a successor by absolute majority at its first session,according to the political balance among the blocs."

Certain political factions propose adding a clause to allow forreopening nominations and replacing the previous candidates for the role ofSpeaker.

Former MP Kamel Nawaf al-Ghurairi argues that the vacancy in theSpeaker's position has "adversely affected the political work of Sunni,Shiite, and Kurdish factions alike," anticipating that recent negotiationsinvolving Mohammed al-Halbousi with various political forces may yield "productive"outcomes for resolving the Speaker's position.

"Amending the Parliament's internal regulations is the onlysolution. The Federal Court's decision prohibiting re-nomination is irrelevant,as the court does not oversee internal parliamentary regulations," al-Ghurairitold Shafaq News Agency.

He emphasized, "If the internal regulations are amended, the issuewill be resolved, and the most qualified candidate will be elected as Speaker.Continuing the current stalemate and verbal disputes among politicians will notlead to a resolution."

Framework Rejects Amending Article 12

The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) has reportedly decided againstamending Article 12 of the Parliament's internal regulations. The upcomingsession, scheduled for Thursday, August 15, will see competition amongcandidates Salem al-Issawi, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, Talal al-Zubaii, and AmerAbdul-Jabbar for the role of Speaker.

Independent politician Sheikh Ibrahim al-Dulaimi told Shafaq NewsAgency, "Changing or replacing Article 12 or reopening nominations isvirtually impossible. If such changes occur, any winning candidate could facelegal challenges that would undermine Federal Court Decision No. 132 of 2023,which prohibits manipulation of Article 12 and the introduction of newcandidates for voting."

Al-Dulaimi added, "I have spoken with members of the CoordinationFramework, and the majority oppose changes, except for one or two blocs thathave agreements with the first opinion (Al-Halbousi and the Progress bloc). Irecently spoke with Nouri al-Maliki, who confirmed that the CoordinationFramework met in Haider al-Abadi's residence and agreed on a final position: noamendment to Article 12, with the competition between al-Issawi, al-Mashhadani,al-Zubaii, and Abdul-Jabbar, with the main competition expected betweenal-Issawi and al-Mashhadani."

A source within the Framework told Shafaq News Agency that the framework'sleaders reiterated their "commitment to the law and Federal Courtdecisions" during a meeting on Monday. They oppose reopening nominationsand favor selecting one of the current candidates for Speaker.

The source also noted that the Coordination Framework and Kurdish blocshave agreed to hold a special parliamentary session after the Arbaeenpilgrimage to elect a new Speaker.

However, prominent CF member Amer al-Fayez told Shafaq News that Sunnipolitical forces had not reached an agreement despite several opportunitiesprovided by the Coordination Framework and Kurdish forces. He indicated thatdiscussions among Sunni factions will continue, with the issue being postponeduntil after Arbaeen, with hopes of reaching an agreement.

"If no consensus is achieved, the Coordination Framework, incoordination with Kurdish forces, will take decisive action on the matter."

Nominations Are Now Open

The Sunni bloc in Iraq remains steadfast in its support for candidateSalem al-Issawi for the position of Speaker of Parliament. Azam al-Hamdani, amember of the Azm Alliance, stated that the Sunni stance is "unwavering,and both the Azm Alliance and the Sovereignty Coalition support the FederalCourt's decision to prevent changes to the internal regulations of theParliament."

According to al-Hamdani, reopening nominations would constitute a breachof both the law and the constitution.

"It is crucial to hold an extraordinary session and agree on thecandidates from the first and second rounds, namely Salem al-Issawi and othercandidates. In such a case, the rule of law should take precedence overpolitical agreements," Al-Hamdani told Shafaq News Agency.

He emphasized that the position of Speaker is a legitimate right of theSunni political bloc, similar to how the positions of Prime Minister andPresident are allocated to the Shiite and Kurdish blocs, respectively. "Since2003, political traditions have moved away from being based on individualparties, families, or figures, making the Speaker's position a rightful claimof the Sunni political house."

Regarding the numerical majority, al-Hamdani noted that the Azm Alliancehas repeatedly called for a session, indicating their possession of themajority, highlighting that the Azm Alliance, Sovereignty Coalition (Al-Siyada),and Progress Party (Taqadum) together form a significant Sunni bloc, with theAzm and Sovereignty factions holding the majority.

He dismissed recent media speculation about potential compromisecandidates as mere misinformation. According to al-Hamdani, "such rumorsare intended to manipulate the perceptions of some lawmakers who might be vyingfor the Speaker's position, aiming to create divisions within the Sunnipolitical house."

Sunni Forces Present A New Candidate

On Tuesday, six Sunni parliamentary blocs announced they will introducea new candidate for the position of Speaker of Parliament, succeeding theousted Mohammed al-Halbousi. The blocs assert that they hold the parliamentarymajority necessary for this move.

The parties and blocs involved—Progress, Al-Jamaheer Al-Wataniya,Al-Hasm, Al-Sadara, the Iraqi National Project (Al-Mashrou' Al-IraqiAl-Watani), and Initiative (Al-Mubadara)—released a joint statement confirmingthey have reached an agreement on a new nominee for the Speaker's role.

According to the statement, "After a series of discussions,dialogues, and meetings with the national political spectrum, the Sunnipolitical forces, representing 55 deputies, have agreed to nominate a newcandidate for the position of Speaker. This nominee will be presented to thenational political blocs for endorsement and national acceptance to resolvethis issue and initiate the necessary steps to reopen nominations."

The statement further noted that the election of a Speaker from the"clear Sunni majority" is intended to complete the remaining term ofthe fifth legislative session, fulfill constitutional duties, and implement thepolitical agreement, including necessary legislation and laws to serve thepublic and achieve the government's legislative agenda.

No Result So Far

Despite ongoing discussions and meetings, there has been no resolutionregarding the appointment of a new Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament. Accordingto Aref al-Hamami, a member of the State of Law coalition, "Discussionsand negotiations are ongoing, but as of now, there is no result. Despiteholding two parliamentary sessions to elect a Speaker, no candidate has reachedthe legal threshold required for victory."

Al-Hamami expressed hope that "the parties involved will agree on asingle candidate to facilitate the process within the Parliament. The bestsolution is to reach an agreement."

Saad al-Mutalabi, a prominent figure in the State of Law coalition,previously told Shafaq News Agency that "disagreements among Sunnipolitical forces persist without resolution, especially since the Speakerelection cannot be finalized without an agreement between Mohammed al-Halbousiand Khamis al-Khanjar (of Al-Siyada). There has been no agreement between thetwo parties to date."

Notably, the State of Law coalition, led by Nouri al-Maliki, predictsthat Mohsen al-Mandalawi will continue as Acting Speaker of the Iraqi Parliamentuntil the end of the current legislative session (the fifth session).