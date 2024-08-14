Leader Barzani discusses with Iyad Allawi political challenges in Iraq

2024-08-14 20:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and Ayad Allawi, Secretary-General of the Al-Wifaq Al-Watani party, met to discuss the challenges facing the Iraqi political process.

A statement from Barzani’s headquarters said the KDP head and Allwai exchanged views on the political situation in Iraq.

“The discussions delved into the challenges confronting the Iraqi political process and the relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government.” The statement noted.