Kurdistan officials, IHEC discuss preparations for regional elections

2024-08-14 21:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Officials from the Kurdistan Region's Presidency, Government, and the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) met on Wednesday to coordinate efforts for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting involved key figures, including Fawzi Hariri, Chief of Staff to the Presidency, and Omed Sabah, Chief of Staff to the Kurdistan Regional Government. They were joined by representatives from the country's election body.

The discussion, according to the statement, touched on the final steps needed to ensure a "smooth and transparent" electoral process. Participants emphasized the importance of holding fair and credible elections, reiterating their commitment to a successful outcome.

IHEC's delegation provided an update on their preparations and detailed the measures being taken to organize the elections. They also commended the efforts of the Kurdistan Region's Presidency and Government in supporting the electoral process, according to the statement.