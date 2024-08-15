Iraq Signs 13 Initial Energy Development Contracts

2024-08-15 05:00:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil, led by Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani, has signed 13 initial contracts with companies to develop oil fields and exploration blocks as part of the supplementary fifth and sixth licensing rounds. The deals are expected to add 750,000 barrels per day […]

