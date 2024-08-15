Al-Sudani unveils major industrial and energy projects in Karbala

2024-08-15 16:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ PM Mohammed ShiaAl-Sudani has officially launched the first phase of four major projects withinthe Karbala Industrial City, including an industrial gases plant, a keroseneproduction facility, a vacuum distillation unit, and an organic solvents plant,to contribute significantly to the nation's economic growth andself-sufficiency.

During the inauguration ceremony,Al-Sudani emphasized the potential of these projects to create jobs, reduceimport dependency, and stimulate local industry. The industrial gases plant,with a daily capacity of 1,000 tons, is expected to meet the growing demand forvarious gases across sectors, while the kerosene plant, producing 1,000 cubicmeters per day, will enhance Iraq's energy supply.

The vacuum distillation plant, witha capacity of 2,500 tons per day, will improve crude oil processing, providingessential components for refining and industrial use. Additionally, the organicsolvents plant, producing 1,000 cubic meters per day, will supply criticalmaterials to the chemical industry.

These initiatives mark the firstphase of Karbala Industrial City's development, a key part of the government'sbroader strategy to diversify Iraq's economy and reduce reliance on oilexports. Al-Sudani reiterated the government's commitment to industrial growth,urging both local and international investors to contribute to the country'seconomic transformation.

Earlier today, Al-Sudani arrived atKarbala International Airport as the $500 million expansion project nearscompletion, positioning the airport to handle up to 20 million passengersannually. furthermore, he announced the launch of a major electricity projectin Karbala, aiming to produce 10,000 megawatts (MW) of power, and inauguratedthree significant power plants: the Karbala gas-fired combined cycle powerplant with a capacity of 132 MW, the Karbala solar power station with acapacity of 300 MW, and the Shores of Karbala Substation (400 KV) with acapacity of 1,500 MW.