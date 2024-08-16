Kurdistan affirms commitment to Yazidi and Zoroastrian rights at UN conference

2024-08-16 10:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) reiterated its dedication to recognizing theYazidi and Zoroastrian religions and safeguarding their rights during a UnitedNations conference on racial discrimination in Geneva.

At the 27thSession of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD),The Kurdish government (KRG) officials highlighted the Region's progress inhuman rights, noting significant legislative advances. "Between 2019 and2023, 35 statutes and 12 gender equality laws were enacted, underscoring ourcommitment to eradicating racial discrimination and upholding humanrights," Dindar Zebari, the KRG's Coordinator for International Advocacysaid.

The KRG alsoshowcased its achievements in implementing a five-year Human Rights ActionPlan, which has achieved a 74.1% compliance rate on 448 recommendations. TheRegion's ongoing efforts against discrimination are aimed at aligning withglobal human rights standards.

In acomprehensive report presented to the committee, the KRG documented theatrocities committed by ISIS, recording over 24,965 cases and liberating 3,579abductees. Zebari emphasized that sustained support for survivors, includingpsychological care, remains a priority for the KRG.

The KRGfurther highlighted its initiatives to enhance cultural rights, including theestablishment of specialized directorates and schools for Turkmen, Syriac, andYazidi studies, reflecting a commitment to fostering an inclusive andculturally diverse society.

Respondingto inquiries about the Zoroastrian faith, Zebari confirmed, "The Law onthe Protection of Component Rights, No. 5 of 2015, guarantees the recognitionof different religions and ethnic components within the Region, includingZoroastrianism.”

Addressingthe Yazidi community's plight, Zebari detailed the “KRG's efforts to provideshelter, liberate captives, and facilitate treatment abroad for victims ofISIS,” stressing the importance of documenting the Yazidis' experiences andadvocating for the crimes committed against them to be classified as genocide.Zebari also clarified that the Yazidis, recognized under the 2015 law, are"original Kurds" in terms of nationality, with the KRG overseeingtheir education and religious affairs through dedicated directorates.