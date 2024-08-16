President Barzani calls for renewal and unity on 78th anniversary of KDP foundation

2024-08-16 14:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani,congratulated in a statement the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and itsleader, Masoud Barzani, on the party's 78th anniversary.

PresidentBarzani stated, "As we commemorate August 16th and face major developmentsand challenges in the KRI, Iraq, and the region, the KDP's role remains crucialin the struggle, revolution, and achievements of the Kurdistan people,continuing to promote harmony, unity, and cohesion while protectingcoexistence, acceptance, tolerance, and constitutional rights with unwaveringdetermination."

Moreover,the KRI President affirmed that "the KDP takes pride in its history ofstruggle, sacrifices, and the trust of the Kurdistan people and remains hopefulfor a brighter future."

"Theparty must adapt to changing times, update itself, enhance governance,strengthen institutions, and uphold the national spirit to ensure the freedom,dignity, and rights of the Kurdistan people," he added.

TheKurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is a leading political force in the KurdistanRegion of Iraq, known for its substantial regional and national influence.Founded in 1946 by Mustafa Barzani, a key figure in the Kurdish nationalistmovement, the KDP has long championed the rights of Kurds, advocating forautonomy within Iraq.

Currentlyled by Masoud Barzani, the KDP has become the most prominent party in theKurdistan Regional Government (KRG). The KDP holds 45 seats in the KurdishParliament, making it the largest party. Nationally, the KDP is also asignificant player, with 31 seats in the Iraqi Parliament, ranking as thefourth largest party.