Aynda organization: building bird homes in Al-Sulaymaniyah, promoting green living

2024-08-16 18:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Aynda environmentalorganization in Al-Sulaymaniyah, in the east of the Kurdistan Region ofIraq (KRI), installed wooden bird nests in Chamchamal district to celebrateKurdistan Environment Day.

Shafaq News Agency correspondentstated that the initiative was launched underthe slogan, “Even birds deserve a suitable place to live.”

Maruf Majid, head of Aynda, toldShafaq News Agency, “We, in coordination with Chamchamal Municipality and ShineNational School, have created wooden bird nests for the first time inChamchamal District.”

"The project, initially plannedfor Kurdistan Environment Day activities, was postponed for various reasons,”he added, affirming that “the bird nests, intended for pigeons, have beeninstalled in front of Charmo University in the city market.”

Furthermore, “The project involvedplacing 100 small nests in city government gardens as the first phase, withmore nests to be added soon as gifts.”