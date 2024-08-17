Iraq and Turkiye sign security and counterterrorism cooperation pact

2024-08-17 00:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Turkiye and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhancecooperation in security, military, and counterterrorism efforts, TurkishForeign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Thursday following two days ofhigh-level talks in Ankara.

"We areelevating our cooperation to the highest level with joint command and trainingcenters included in this agreement," The Daily Sabah reported Fidan afterhe met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Theagreement aims to solidify mutual counterterrorism efforts through concretesteps, marking a significant milestone in Ankara-Baghdad relations, which havebeen strained by Turkiye's military operations against the Kurdistan Workers'Party (PKK) in northern Iraq.

According toThe Daily Sabah, the accord also outlines the creation of permanent committeesfor collaboration in various fields, including trade, energy, water,transportation, and education, further strengthening bilateral ties.

Fidanpraised Iraq's growing awareness of the PKK, a group classified as a terroristorganization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union. The PKKoperates from strongholds in northern Iraq, launching attacks into Turkiye.

In turn,Hussein acknowledged the PKK's presence in northern Iraq as a significantthreat to the Kurdistan region and other Iraqi cities, posing a danger to Iraqisociety. He announced that the Iraqi government had officially decided todesignate the PKK as a banned organization.

Beyondcounterterrorism, the discussions addressed securing the shared border againstsmuggling and illegal migration.

Theagreement follows a period of renewed diplomatic engagement between Ankara andBaghdad. Relations had been strained due to Turkiye's Operation Claw-Lock,launched in April 2022, targeting PKK positions in northern Iraq. While Baghdadcondemned the operation as violating its sovereignty, Turkiye argues it isnecessary for national security.