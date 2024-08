PM Al-Sudani reviews security and service plans for the Arbaeen Pilgrimage, issues directives to ministries and relevant agencies

PM Al-Sudani reviews security and service plans for the Arbaeen Pilgrimage, issues directives to ministries and relevant agencies

2024-08-17 10:00:02 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

PM Al-Sudani reviews security and service plans for the Arbaeen Pilgrimage, issues directives to ministries and relevant agencies