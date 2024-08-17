Erbil Asayish issues warning on election campaigns, bans use of weapons

2024-08-17 11:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Saturday, the Erbil Asayish Directorate warned political parties abouttaking “illegal” steps during their election campaigns.

In astatement, the directorate emphasized that “using weapons during the electioncampaign is strictly prohibited…Those found violating this rule will beprosecuted under the weapons law.”

In June,Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani issued a regional decree settingOctober 20, 2024, as the date for the Kurdistan Parliament elections.

The Octobervote is expected to elect 100 new lawmakers representing the governorates ofIraqi Kurdistan: Erbil (34 seats, including one for Christians and one forTurkmen), Halabja (three seats), Al-Sulaymaniyah (38 seats, including one forChristians and one for Turkmen), and Duhok (25 seats, including one forChristians).