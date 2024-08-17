Iraq tops Arab imports of Jordanian goods in 2024

2024-08-17 13:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, theJordanian Chamber of Commerce announced that Iraq ranked as the top Arabimporter of Jordanian goods in the first seven months of 2024.

According to a statement from theChamber, "Iraq's imports in 2024 totaled 387 million Jordanian dinars,followed by Saudi Arabia with 64 million, Egypt with 61 million, and the UAEwith 52 million."

"The Amman Chamber of Commerceissued certificates of origin for Jordanian agricultural, animal, and rawnatural resources products, as well as for foreign goods beingre-exported," the statement affirmed that "the certificates of originsent to Iraq amounted to 1438 dinars."

"In the first 7 months of 2024,the Chamber's exports totaled approximately 400 million dinars for foreignproducts (re-exports), 158 million dinars for industrial goods, 104 milliondinars for agricultural goods, 54 million dinars for Arab goods, and theremainder for other products," it clarified.

Notably, Iraq imports most of itsgoods and commodities from neighboring countries, especially Turkiye and Iran,after Jordan was a significant market in the 1990s during the economic blockadeon the country.

$1 approximately 70Jordanian dinars.