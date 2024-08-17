2024-08-17 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ With the Arbaeen pilgrimage scheduled for August 25, 2024, corresponding to 20 Safar 1446, demand for "Mullayah" (women who lead mourning sessions, a reciter) in Karbala has significantly increased, driven by the need to commemorate Imam Hussein through mourning sessions, resulting in bookings being made a week in advance.

High Demand On Mullayah

Umm Ghadeer, a housewife from Karbala, decided to host a mourning session for the first time this year after a prayer she made at a previous session was fulfilled. However, she faced difficulties securing a Mullayah due to the high demand, which necessitated early booking.

Um Ghadeer explained to Shafaq News, "The demand for a Mullaya increases before the Arbaeen pilgrimage. Even though I booked her a week in advance, she wanted to cancel the appointment several times due to the high demand. The cost of the mourning session gathering costs around 50,000 dinars. This cost varies depending on the fees of the Mullaya and the goods provided by the host, such as prayer beads, cake, juices, and other items distributed to those attending the gathering."

Inherited Job

Mullayah Umm Ali, who has been practicing this role for ten years and inherited it from her mother, shared that managing these sessions was challenging before 2003 due to restrictions imposed by the former regime led by Saddam Hussein.

Umm Ali noted that "the demand for Mullayahs peaks from the 10th of Muharram to the 28th of Safar. During these two months, Mullayah can earn between 500,000 to 3 million Iraqi dinars (380-2300$), depending on their experience and the quality of their recitations. The fees for a mourning session can range from 5,000 to 25,000 Iraqi dinars (4 to 20$), depending on the Mullayahs's expertise."

Historical Significance of Mourning Sessions

According to Sheikh Mustafa Maash, the Hussaini processions and mourning sessions that occur worldwide, where lamentations and the tragedy of Imam Hussein are recited in various languages, have deep religious roots.

Maash explained that the practice of reading mournful recitations began after the Ashura visit when Jabir Al-Ansari sat by Imam Hussein bin Ali's grave, lamented, and wept. This practice spread and evolved over time.

Maash noted that "today's mourning sessions have seen significant developments in the methods of recitation, rituals, food offerings, and lamentation, reflecting the changing times."

Historian Dr. Ali Al-Nashmi traced the role of the Mullayah back 7,000 years to the Sumerian civilization, where they were known as "Shairah (a poet women)," who expressed sorrow and mourned deities. "With the advent of Islam and the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the role evolved into what is now called Mullayah, a tradition that continues today in mourning Imam Hussein."

Arbaeen: A Cultural Landmark

Every year, millions of Shia Muslims, both from within Iraq and abroad, gather for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, with many traveling on foot. This event commemorates the 40-day mourning period following the 10th of Muharram, the day of the Battle of Karbala in 61 AH (680 CE), where Imam Hussein was martyred.

In 2019, UNESCO recognized Arbaeen and the associated services as part of its "Intangible Cultural Heritage."

Arbaeen is one of the largest global humanitarian marathons and a cornerstone of Iraq's cultural identity. It provides a crucial platform for charitable activities through volunteer work and fosters social cohesion, with many individuals dedicating their time and resources to support pilgrims along the journey.