Gold prices rise in Al-Sulaymaniyah due to supply and demand changes

2024-08-17 17:00:31 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Saturday, gold shop owners in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region of Iraq(KRI), reported a rise in gold prices due to changes in demand and supply,among other factors.

Aras Salar,a gold merchant in Al-Sulaymaniyah, told Shafaq News Agency that “the price of21-carat gold in the KRI is 528,000 dinars per mithqal.”

“Gold priceshave risen over the past two years, after having stayed below $200 per mithqal,”he affirmed that “external factors, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflictand tensions with Iran, have driven up local gold prices.”

Salar furtherstated that “gold prices in the KRI today were: 18-carat at 452,000 dinars permithqal, 21-carat at 528,000 dinars, and 24-carat at 600,000 dinars.”

$1approximately 1,305.06 Iraqi dinars.