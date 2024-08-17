Gold prices rise in Al-Sulaymaniyah due to supply and demand changes
Shafaq News/On Saturday, gold shop owners in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region of Iraq(KRI), reported a rise in gold prices due to changes in demand and supply,among other factors.
Aras Salar,a gold merchant in Al-Sulaymaniyah, told Shafaq News Agency that “the price of21-carat gold in the KRI is 528,000 dinars per mithqal.”
“Gold priceshave risen over the past two years, after having stayed below $200 per mithqal,”he affirmed that “external factors, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflictand tensions with Iran, have driven up local gold prices.”
Salar furtherstated that “gold prices in the KRI today were: 18-carat at 452,000 dinars permithqal, 21-carat at 528,000 dinars, and 24-carat at 600,000 dinars.”
$1approximately 1,305.06 Iraqi dinars.