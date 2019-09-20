Home › Baghdad Post › Nineveh governor: Security situation better than before

Nineveh governor: Security situation better than before

2019/09/20 | 22:35



Governor of Nineveh Mansour al-Mareed said that the security situation in the province has become better than before thanks to the great cooperation between security forces and citizens in the province.Al-Mareed said in a press statement: "The reconstruction system in the cities of the province is moving as planned, taking a positive turn after the efforts of all to achieve what the public aspires, while the security situation has become better than before after the cooperation between the citizen and security forces ".The governor said he was determined to restore the province to normal after the events witnessed and the difficult circumstances it went through.







