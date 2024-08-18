More than 8,000 young people benefited from microlaons to boast youth-led businesses: KRG

2024-08-18 15:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Over 8,000 young people in the Kurdistan Region have benefited from microloans aimed at developing their businesses, the Directorate General of Social Development and the Youth Small Projects Cooperation Fund announced on Sunday.

The announcement coincided with a ceremony held at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs to award the "ISO" certificate to the Directorate of the Fund for Small Income-Generating Projects for Youth.

“The project has been running strongly since 2011 and is still ongoing,” said Aram Anwar, the project manager, in a speech attended by a Shafaq News correspondent. “Despite the financial crisis, the Kurdistan Regional Government has not allowed the fund to stop working and has continued to fund it with more than 78 billion Iraqi dinars.”

Anwar noted that, to date, between one and 15 million dinars in loans have been granted to these young people, enabling them to finance their projects and continue their businesses.