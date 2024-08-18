Duhok launches archaeological research project at Bazira site

2024-08-18 15:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Directorate ofAntiquities in Duhok announced on Sunday the launch of a research project atthe Bazira archaeological site.

Strategically located on the easternbank of the Khazir River in the Akre district, east of Duhok governorate inIraqi Kurdistan, the site is believed to have played a vital role incommunication networks between the 16th and 18th centuries during the Ottomanperiod. Artifacts from the site date back as far as the 11th century, accordingto Duhok's Director of Antiquities and Heritage, Dr. Bekas Brifkani.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Dr.Brifkani explained, "The site is thought to have been a crucial supportstation for travelers along ancient trade routes."

The project, which began in 2023,focuses on studying the remains of a building believed to have served as a keywaystation for travelers on these historic trade routes.

"The research aims to reconstruct acomprehensive understanding of the structure's function, its cultural andmaterial significance, and its relationship with nearby archaeological sitesand the surrounding environment," Dr. Brifkani added.

"This research seeks to fill animportant gap in our knowledge about land management and border protectionduring the Ottoman Empire—areas that have not received sufficient attention inprevious archaeological studies," he noted.

Research activities at the siteinclude analyzing surface evidence, conducting targeted excavations, andstudying the construction techniques used. Artifacts discovered, includingceramics, glass, metals, and bones, will be examined to provide a clearer pictureof life in the area during the Islamic era.

The project is part of broaderefforts to understand the historical trade routes that connected the TigrisRiver with the Zagros Mountains, which traders, pilgrims, and armies used.