عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Actress Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to art gallery director
2019/02/07 | 19:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Oscar winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, one of the most

popular film stars in the world, is engaged to her boyfriend, an art gallery

director, multiple media outlets reported TuesdayHer future husband is Cooke Maroney, 34, her representative

confirmed to People Magazine, the publication reported on its website.Lawrence 28, was spotted wearing a "massive ring"

and enjoying what appeared to be a celebratory dinner with Maroney at a French

restaurant in New York City recently, according to Page Six, which reports on

celebrities.She won the Oscar as best actress for her role in the 2012

romantic comedy “Silver Linings Playbook.” Also known for her role as the

heroine archer Katniss Everdene in the blockbuster “Hunger Games” film series,

Lawrence has been nominated for three other Oscars for her roles in “Winter’s

Bone,” “American Hustle” and “Joy.”Maroney is an art gallery director at the Gladestone Gallery

in New York, USA Today reported.Neither her manager or a spokesperson with her public

relations firm were immediately available for comment early Wednesday.

Telephone calls to Maroney's art gallery were not immediately returned.No date for the nuptials have been announced.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW