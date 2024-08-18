High smoking rates among Iraqi students: study reveals major influences and risks

2024-08-18 18:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A troubling 24.5%prevalence of smoking among secondary school students in Iraq, driven by peerpressure, family habits, and media influence, underscored the urgent need fortargeted interventions and comprehensive strategies to improve public health, accordingto a report published by CUREUS.

Abstract

Background

In developing communities like Iraq,adolescent smoking was a growing concern, impacting both societal norms andlife expectancy. This study investigated the prevalence of smoking amongsecondary school students in Iraq and explored contributing factors.

Methods

A cross-sectional survey wasconducted using a representative sample from Nineveh Governorate, encompassingurban and semi-rural areas. A total of 330 students from eight schools in Mosulwere randomly selected. Data was collected via a standardized, anonymousquestionnaire based on the Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS). Thequestionnaire covered sociodemographic details, smoking behavior, andperceptions of smoking's risks. Data analysis utilized SPSS version 26, withlogistic regression identifying significant factors influencing smokinginitiation.

Results

The study found a 24.5% smokingprevalence among participants, with 30% of males and 7% of females reportingsmoking. Hookah (Shisha) was the most common type of smoking, with aboutone-third of smokers engaging in daily use. Significant factors influencingsmoking included peer pressure (OR=3.49, P<0.001), family smoking (OR=1.769,P=0.019), stress (OR=2.23, P=0.04), and personality traits like stammering andjealousy (OR=2.58, P=0.013; OR=2.22, P=0.017). Media influence, such as frommovie stars, also played a notable role (OR=1.492, P=0.045).

Conclusion

The prevalence of smoking amongIraqi secondary school students highlighted a need for targeted interventions.Strategies such as comprehensive school-based educational programs andsmoke-free policies could improve public health outcomes.

Introduction

Smoking initiation duringadolescence significantly impacted future smoking prevalence. Earlyintervention was crucial for reducing adult tobacco use and promotingsustainability. The average age of smoking initiation had decreased, makingadolescents particularly vulnerable. Tobacco use was a major cause ofpreventable deaths globally, with waterpipe smoking gaining popularity despiteits harmful effects. Smoking adversely affected adolescent physical andpsychological development, increasing the risk of conditions like asthma andcardiovascular diseases.

Materials & Methods

The study used a multistage clustersampling method to recruit students from Nineveh Governorate. Participantsincluded those aged 12-20 years who were present at school on the survey day.The sample size calculation considered an error level of 5% and an estimatedprevalence of 21%. Data was collected using a self-administered questionnaireadapted from the GYTS and analyzed using SPSS version 26.

Ethical Considerations

Approval was obtained from theMedical Research Ethics Committee and the Directorate General of Education.Participants’ anonymity was ensured, and participation was voluntary with noincentives provided.

Data Analysis

Data was entered into MicrosoftExcel and analyzed using SPSS version 26. Descriptive statistics summarized thedata, while logistic regression identified significant predictors of smokinginitiation. An odds ratio (OR) with a p-value < 0.05 indicated statisticalsignificance.

Results

The study revealed a 24.5% smokingrate among 330 students, with higher prevalence among males (30.5%) compared tofemales (7.1%). Shisha was the most common smoking type. Daily smoking wasreported by about one-third of smokers. Significant predictors included peerpressure, family smoking, stress, and personality traits, with media influencealso noted.

Discussion

The study highlighted a troublingincrease in smoking prevalence among Iraqi students, with significantdifferences in smoking rates between genders. The findings suggested that peerpressure, family habits, and media influence were strong predictors of smokinginitiation. The study called for comprehensive interventions, includingeducational programs and stricter smoke-free policies.

Conclusions

Addressing the rising smoking ratesamong Iraqi students required targeted strategies and public healthinitiatives. Implementing evidence-based interventions could improve healthoutcomes and help reduce smoking prevalence among youth.