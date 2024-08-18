Thousands of pilgrims arrive in Iraq for Arbaeen commemoration

2024-08-18 22:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ As the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage approaches, Iraq is witnessing a significant influx of pilgrims from abroad.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, which commemorates the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, sees millions of Shia Muslims converging on the holy city of Karbala. The pilgrimage, set to peak on the coming Sunday, has prompted extensive preparations by religious and governmental authorities to ensure the safety and smooth movement of the pilgrims.

Alaa al-Din al-Qaisi, the spokesperson for the Border Ports Authority, stated that "the border crossings involved in the Arbaeen pilgrimage include Safwan, Shalamcheh, Zurbatiyah, al-Sheeb, Mandali, al-Munthiriya, and al-Qaim, along with the airports of Najaf, Baghdad, and Basra. Zurbatiyah and Shalamcheh are the busiest."

Al-Qaisi explained to Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Sheeb crossing handles the entry of Pakistanis, Iranians, and other nationalities. There is also coordination between the Border Ports Authority and the governors of governorates that have border crossings to facilitate the entry of pilgrims."

Hussein al-Jarrah, a media representative from Karbala, noted that "the Hussaini and Abbasi shrines have registered 12,752 mourning, service, and zanjil (chain) processions. The shrines administrations have issued legal guarantees for the owners of these processions, both from within Iraq and abroad, including Iran, Turkiye, Pakistan, India, the US, the UK, and other countries."

Al-Jarrah added, "The administrations have also scheduled programs for the mourning processions to perform the pilgrimage ceremonies from August 21 to 24 (16 to 19 of Safar)."

He pointed out that "starting from Wednesday, August 21 (16 Safar), the mourning processions will enter Karbala and proceed to the Imam Hussein shrine from the main entrance, then move between the shrines to the al-Abbas shrine, concluding their ceremonies according to the specific timetable for each governorate and city to ensure smooth movement for pilgrims and processions."

He emphasized that "the residents of Karbala, who serve Imam Hussein, will stand at the main entrance of the Imam Hussein shrine to welcome the mourning processions commemorating the Arbaeen from August 21 (16 Safar) until the end of the pilgrimage ceremonies."

Given that the Arbaeen pilgrimage is centrally coordinated, other governorates are participating by involving various state departments. Hisham al-Amiri, the deputy governor of Basra and head of the Arbaeen Pilgrimage Committee in the governorate, stated, "On Saturday, Basra sent a team from the governor's office, including about 60 vehicles, to Karbala to transport the pilgrims."

Al-Amiri continued, "Additionally, we sent municipal staff and equipment, including garbage trucks, water tankers, transport vehicles, and fire trucks, along with civil defense teams, oil sector units, and buses to transport pilgrims as part of the central plan that began implementation at Karbala's entry points today."

In Najaf, Ali Tuwij, the civil defense media director in Najaf, stated, "The Civil Defense Directorate has started executing the security and service plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage along the Najaf-Karbala, Najaf-Kufa, and Najaf-Manathera routes to secure the entire area."

Tuwij added, "Numerous fire trucks are stationed near al-Haydari shrine (Imam Ali’s shrine), with over 25 fire brigades in place, and additional support vehicles arriving from northern and western governorates to secure the pilgrimage in Najaf."

He also mentioned that "the Civil Defense Directorate has issued safety guidelines to pilgrims and procession organizers, advising them to keep fuel tanks and gas cylinders away from open flames and store them in shaded areas."

Tuwij concluded, "The Civil Defense Directorate has prepared informative posters distributed to procession organizers, coordinated with the Processions Authority to conduct safety workshops and seminars to prevent fire incidents."

It is noteworthy that in 2019, UNESCO inscribed the Arbaeen and the services provided during the event on its list of "Intangible Cultural Heritage."

This largest humanitarian marathon is a defining element of Iraq's cultural identity, offering a significant opportunity for charitable activities, represented by volunteer work and social cohesion. Many people contribute their time and resources to provide free services to pilgrims along the way.