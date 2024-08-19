Iraq boosts power output to 170 MW with increased gas supply from northern fields

2024-08-19 11:20:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Monday, Iraq's Ministry of Oil announced that it had increased the powersupply from the Dibis, Kirkuk, and Mosul gas-fired power plants to 170megawatts, following the addition of 50 million standard cubic feet per day(Mscfd) of gas from the Northern Gas Company.

Theministry's statement detailed that the Northern Gas Company (NGC) has boostedits gas supply to power stations by 50 Mscfd.

Izzat Saber,the Deputy Minister of Oil for Gas Affairs, was quoted in the statement saying,"The NGC's staff, in collaboration with the North Oil Company and the OilPipelines Company, successfully increased gas supply by 50 Mscfd, contributingto an increase in electricity generation at the Dibis gas power plant in Kirkukgovernorate by 60 to 80 megawatts, the Kirkuk gas power plant by 60 megawatts,and the Mosul gas power plant by 40 megawatts."

Meanwhile,Northern Gas Company Director-General Ahmed Abdul-Majid stated that increasedgas utilization from the North Oil Company's fields has led to a total rise inpower generation to 170 megawatts across the plants. He affirmed the company'scommitment to maximizing the use of all available associated gas from oiloperations within its area of responsibility.