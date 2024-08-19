Iraq News Now

Gold prices drop in Baghdad and stabilize Erbil markets

2024-08-19 13:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Monday, gold prices fell in Baghdad and remained steady in the Erbilmarkets.

Shafaq NewsAgency's correspondent reported that gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Streetrecorded a selling price of 528,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying priceof 524,000 IQD.

The sellingprice per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 498,000 IQD, with a buyingprice of 494,000 IQD.

In jewelrystores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between530,000 and 540,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuatedbetween 500,000 and 510,000 IQD.

In Erbil, amithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 605,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 530,000 IQD,and 18-carat gold was sold at 455,000 IQD.

