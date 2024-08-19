Asayish assaults female journalist in Al-Sulaymaniyah during protest coverage

2024-08-19 17:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a local source reported that Asayish violently assaulted a female journalist in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate of the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

A local source told Shafaq News Agency that "Avin Atta, a reporter for Zoom News, was assaulted by Asayish last night, resulting in several fractures."

"The attack occurred while she was covering a demonstration by the Avroman region’s residents at a border guard post, protesting the recent killing of a porter,” he added.