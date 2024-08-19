USD/IQD exchange rates hold in Baghdad, inch lower in Erbil

2024-08-19 17:20:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad on Monday, while they experienced a slight decline in Erbil, as the stock exchange closed.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 149,100 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in Baghdad’s exchange shops reached 150,000 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 148,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 149,150 IQD and the buying price at 149,050 IQD per $100.