CBI allocates $1,527 billion to housing loans

2024-08-19 18:20:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) announced a substantial financial support package for the Real Estate Bank, amounting to two trillion dinars ($1,527,087,571.76), aimed at securing housing loans for citizens.

In an official statement by the bank, CBI confirmed its infusion of liquidity into the Real Estate Bank to meet the demands of citizens applying for residential units in housing complexes across all governorates, starting with ready-to-occupy units.

Additionally, CBI earmarked 300 billion dinars ($229,047,192.95) specifically to fulfill requests from citizens looking to purchase homes outside these complexes, provided they have already obtained the necessary approvals from the Real Estate Bank.