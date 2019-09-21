Home › Baghdad Post › Iranian oil petrochemical industry sites on high alert in anticipation of US strikes

Iranian oil petrochemical industry sites on high alert in anticipation of US strikes

2019/09/21 | 00:55



Mohammad Reza Samiei, Vice President of Pars Petrochemical Company announced Friday they are ion high alert in the southern Iranian towns of Asaluyeh and Bandar Kangan in Bushehr Province.



In a letter to the competent authorities signed on Thursday, including the Crisis Management Organization, the Fire Fighting Authority, and the experts, Samiei asked to be on high alert at a number of oil and petrochemical plants located in Asaluyeh and Bandar Kangan in Bushehr province.



"These warnings and the extreme case came after the directives and information the factories received from the Iranian Civil Defense Organization and the head of the security of the National Petrochemical Company," he said. "The alert was orange for relief equipment and facilities and disaster in emergency cases and management facilities and firefighting to make urgent arrangements."











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Mohammad Reza Samiei, Vice President of Pars Petrochemical Company announced Friday they are ion high alert in the southern Iranian towns of Asaluyeh and Bandar Kangan in Bushehr Province.In a letter to the competent authorities signed on Thursday, including the Crisis Management Organization, the Fire Fighting Authority, and the experts, Samiei asked to be on high alert at a number of oil and petrochemical plants located in Asaluyeh and Bandar Kangan in Bushehr province."These warnings and the extreme case came after the directives and information the factories received from the Iranian Civil Defense Organization and the head of the security of the National Petrochemical Company," he said. "The alert was orange for relief equipment and facilities and disaster in emergency cases and management facilities and firefighting to make urgent arrangements."