Iran maintains foreign policy course amid new administration

2024-08-20 12:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Despite a change in leadership, Iran’s foreign policy remains steadfast, with the new administration continuing to support regional allies while advocating for improved international relations.

Abbas Araghchi, the nominee for Iran’s foreign minister, reiterated the country's commitment to what he described as “diplomacy of resistance,” emphasizing the importance of supporting regional proxies.

According to a report by Sky News Arabia, backing regional factions is crucial for Tehran. However, newly inaugurated President Masoud Bazeshkian highlighted in his first speech that his administration’s priorities include enhancing regional and international relations and lifting sanctions imposed on the country.

Araghchi outlined his agenda, which includes ongoing support for the so-called "Axis of Resistance"—a coalition of armed groups in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, all backed by Iran.

The New York Times reported that Iran, directly or indirectly, supports more than twenty armed groups in the region, many of which are designated as terrorist organizations by the United States.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, is the most prominent and well-trained of these factions, receiving significant financial backing from Iran. In 2018, this support was estimated at around $700 million, though it has since decreased due to sanctions.

Instead of direct financial aid, Iran has provided the Houthi rebels in Yemen with advanced training and weaponry, including ballistic missiles and drones. This support extends to various Iraqi militias, many of which are part of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), including Harakat al-Nujaba Movement, Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, and Kata'ib Hezbollah.

The American newspaper also noted that Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Palestine collectively receive over $100 million annually from Tehran, along with weapons and training. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is pivotal in managing these groups across the region.

Political analyst Ahmad Al-Rukban stated, "Iran’s policy since the era of Khomeini has been to support groups acting as its proxies. Over the past 15 years, Iran’s actions have consistently demonstrated this support."

Al-Rukban added that Iran's regional policy has led to strained relations with several countries. “The resistance should be between Iran and Israel as official armies,” he said, noting that “Iran’s relations with some Gulf states remain noticeably tense.”

He stressed that Iran must leverage its influence over supported groups to build better relations with other nations. “Bahrain, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen all suffer due to Iran’s policies,” he noted.

Political science professor Hussein Rouyvaran from the University of Tehran commented, “Iran is an ideological state, which is why the policies of successive governments appear similar.” He added, “We are faced with a choice: surrender or fight. Engaging with all Islamic communities remains Iran's top priority.”